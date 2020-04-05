The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kinneret water level rises 1 cm over weekend, 32 cm to upper red line

The Kinneret is now 32 cm below the upper red line threshold which marks 208.8 meters below sea level. The sea is currently at the highest level it's been since 2004.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 5, 2020 10:25
PEOPLE PADDLE on stand-up boards in Lake Kinneret (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
The water level of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose by 1 cm between Friday and Sunday, bringing the water level to 209.12 meters below sea level, according to the Water Authority.
The Kinneret is now 32 cm below the upper red line threshold which
marks 208.8 meters below sea level. The sea is currently at the highest level it's been since 2004.
If the lake exceeds the upper red line threshold, the Degania Dam will be opened and the water will be diverted to the Jordan River.
The last time the dam was opened was in 2013.
 
Earlier this month, the Water Authority announced that the dam was not expected to open this year, even though the last two years have had high amounts of rainfall. In February, the Water Authority announced that it would open the dam in late March if the Kinneret reached 20 centimeters below the upper red line.
Most of Israel is expected to be affected by a small heat wave on Sunday, along with strong winds and possible small showers. A dip in temperatures and a rise in humidity is expected in the afternoon.
In Jerusalem, the forecast high temperature is 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 Celsius), while the low is 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15 Celsius).
In Tel Aviv, the forecast high temperature is 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 Celsius), while the low is 62 degrees Fahrenheit (17 Celsius).
In Haifa, the forecast high temperature is 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 Celsius), while the low is 60 degrees Fahrenheit (16 Celsius).
In Eilat, the forecast high temperature is 84 degrees Fahrenheit (29 Celsius), while the low is 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 Celsius).
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


