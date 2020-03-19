The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Knesset, Health officials battle over who can be in the committee room

It was a bizarre and even comical situation, where top officials of different branches of government could not decide who was allowed in the room for a Knesset Intelligence Subcommittee meeting.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 19, 2020 12:52
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) sit in an empty hall in front of President Reuven Rivlin and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein at the swearing in of the 23rd Knesset, March 16, 2020 (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) sit in an empty hall in front of President Reuven Rivlin and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein at the swearing in of the 23rd Knesset, March 16, 2020
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Who was in charge?
In an unprecedented move, the Knesset Intelligence Subcommittee on Thursday released the protocol for its Monday hearing about surveillance by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) of citizens infected with the coronavirus, revealing a bizarre and comical situation where top officials of different Israeli branches of government could not decide who was allowed in the room.
While committee chairman MK Gabi Ashkenazi wanted to maximize how many experts could be in the room at once so they could hear each other's views – and Health Ministry officials present approved – the committee's manager Shmuel Lotko vetoed the idea.
Lotko said that the Knesset director-general was only allowing just over 10 people in the room even for the subcommittee on intelligence, which would mean that Deputy Attorney-General Raz Nizri and Health Ministry officials Moshe Bar Siman Tov and Sigal Sedensky might not be able to be in the room at the same time as would usually be the case.
There were five other committee members along with Ashkenazi and five core staff personnel to assist and record the proceedings.
He heard Sedensky say that the Knesset could make its own rules and did not need to listen to the Health Ministry because of its status as the supreme legislative arm of the country.
Ashkenazi then said that he would go directly to the Knesset director-general and tell him he was given approval by Sedensky to have more people in the room.
Bar Siman Tov then chimed in to say that the ministry could not stand by his colleague Sedensky's approval and that they as Health Ministry officials could not contradict the director-general.
Multiple rounds of debate continued about who was in charge about who could be in the room together.
The circular logic – where the Health Ministry officials could not be in the room with other officials because of directions they gave to the Knesset director-general, then saying that they could not override him in order to comply with the committee chairman's wishes – was a surreal scene that has probably never happened before.
One substantive impact of this procedural debate in the committee – and the several pages worth of fighting that it produced – was that the hearing itself was slowed down, and everyone had to be heard later separately.
Ultimately, the committee could not reach a decision about Shin Bet surveillance before the 22nd Knesset was concluded and the 23rd sworn in, which has put committee hearings on hold.
But, in the midst of these dark times, this unprecedented insider look at some unusual political antics at least provides a few light moments.


Tags Knesset comedy Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Better communication needed in the midst of crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Coronavirus: Fill the communal void while flattening the curve – opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by