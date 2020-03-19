Knesset, Health officials battle over who can be in the committee room

Who was in charge?In an unprecedented move, the Knesset Intelligence Subcommittee on Thursday released the protocol for its Monday hearing about surveillance by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) of citizens infected with the coronavirus, revealing a bizarre and comical situation where top officials of different Israeli branches of government could not decide who was allowed in the room. While committee chairman MK Gabi Ashkenazi wanted to maximize how many experts could be in the room at once so they could hear each other's views – and Health Ministry officials present approved – the committee's manager Shmuel Lotko vetoed the idea.Lotko said that the Knesset director-general was only allowing just over 10 people in the room even for the subcommittee on intelligence, which would mean that Deputy Attorney-General Raz Nizri and Health Ministry officials Moshe Bar Siman Tov and Sigal Sedensky might not be able to be in the room at the same time as would usually be the case.There were five other committee members along with Ashkenazi and five core staff personnel to assist and record the proceedings.He heard Sedensky say that the Knesset could make its own rules and did not need to listen to the Health Ministry because of its status as the supreme legislative arm of the country.Ashkenazi then said that he would go directly to the Knesset director-general and tell him he was given approval by Sedensky to have more people in the room.Bar Siman Tov then chimed in to say that the ministry could not stand by his colleague Sedensky's approval and that they as Health Ministry officials could not contradict the director-general.Multiple rounds of debate continued about who was in charge about who could be in the room together.The circular logic – where the Health Ministry officials could not be in the room with other officials because of directions they gave to the Knesset director-general, then saying that they could not override him in order to comply with the committee chairman's wishes – was a surreal scene that has probably never happened before.One substantive impact of this procedural debate in the committee – and the several pages worth of fighting that it produced – was that the hearing itself was slowed down, and everyone had to be heard later separately.Ultimately, the committee could not reach a decision about Shin Bet surveillance before the 22nd Knesset was concluded and the 23rd sworn in, which has put committee hearings on hold.But, in the midst of these dark times, this unprecedented insider look at some unusual political antics at least provides a few light moments.