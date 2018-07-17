Knesset law exempts Netanyahu's 'prime minister perks' from taxation

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

The Knesset passed into law an amendment which would establish that payments, services and benefits provided to the prime minister and former prime ministers from Israel’s state treasury, would be exempt from being taxed for work connected to their political roles.

The bill, sponsored by MK Miki Zohar (Likud), passed with 50 MKs in support and 44 against. According to a statement released by the Knesset, hundreds of objections were raised to the bill.

Zohar said, in the Knesset statement about the bill, that “the prime minister has a home in Caesarea, but in the end he does not have the financial ability, relative to the salary he gets, to cover the upkeep of this house.”

MK Mickey Rosenthal (Zionist Union), in his own statement, called the bill a low point for Israel’s legislature and said that it allows elected officials to steal public funds for the benefit of the prime minister and his family.

“Not only will we continue to finance the private expenses of the Netanyahu family, but from now we will also pay the taxes on the benefits they will receive,” he said. “The Netanyahu family refuses to pull out their wallet and insists on milking more and more of the public coffers.”

Rosenthal cited the recent indictment against Sara Netanyahu , saying that even that “does not stop them,” and said he has yet to hear any reasonable explanation from Netanyahu’s coalition about the bill.

MK Dov Khenin (Joint List) also objected to the bill, saying in a statement, “Why does the public also need to pay for the water in Netanyahu’s pool… And why is [this exemption] more important and more urgent than raising old-age pensions?”

He called the general agenda advanced by Netanyahu’s government “a disgrace.”