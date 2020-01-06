Knesset legal advisor quits Netanyahu's immunity case

The legal advisor of the Knesset, Attorney Eyal Yinon, announced on Monday that he would disqualify himself from dealing with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's immunity request, due to a conflict of interests.Yinon's partner, Attorney Amit Marari, works for the Justice Ministry and dealt with Netanyahu's cases under State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan. Marari had signed a conflict-of-interest form saying that she and Yinon would never deal with same case.After Army Radio commentator Yaakov Bardugo pointed out the potential conflict, the Likud asked Yinon to excuse himself, and he agreed and admitted that he should not have dealt with Netanyahu's case in the first place.Yinon ruled on Sunday that a Knesset House Committee could be formed to deal with Netanyahu's request from immunity from prosecution in his criminal cases. Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein asked Yinon for anther ruling about whether he, as Knesset Speaker, could block the committe from being formed.After Yinon disqualified himself, the ruling requested by Edelstein is expected to be submitted by one of Yinon's deputies.Likud faction chairman, Miki Zohar, said Yinon made the right decision and that he should also cancel Sunday's ruling that the House Committe could be formed to deal with Netanyahu's immunity.