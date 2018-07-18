Knesset passes EpiPen law

EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2016. .
(photo credit: JIM BOURG / REUTERS)
X
The Knesset passed into law on Monday a law that requires educational institutions, starting in the next school year, to have epinephrine injections available for children with allergies in case they need emergency treatment.
The bill was sponsored by MK Yehudah Glick (Likud) and passed unanimously. The law specifically requires schools and day care centers to have epinephrine syringes (commonly known as “EpiPens”) on hand, and requires new schools to own those devices before being given licenses to open.
The government will be developing regulations regarding the EpiPens’ required dosages, signage and placement requirements.
The law also allows public institutions to buy EpiPens without prescriptions, after signing a declaration affirming that they are purchasing the devices for public places.
Glick said in a statement that the law “costs little and saves lives. There is a need to also apply the law to restaurants and hotels, where there have already been deaths from allergic reactions; I hope this is the first step on the way there.”
Odelia Albo, a spokesperson for the Israeli Food Allergy Association, told The Jerusalem Post
by phone that she and others from the organization have been lobbying for the bill for a while. They even “went from MK to MK” to tell them about the EpiPen law and its importance late on Monday night.
“[The law has] no connection to political parties. This is something designed to save lives. This is something everyone should unite around,” she said.
Albo said the law allows Israel to join other countries that have legislation regarding allergies, and that the Food Allergy Association – which relies on the support of parents of children with allergies – hopes to lobby for more allergy-related bills in the next Knesset session.
She thanked Glick, former Yesh Atid MK Yifat Kariv and everyone who supported the law.