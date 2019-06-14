Knesset to host protocol chiefs from around world

21st Knesset.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
The Knesset will host the first ever international meeting of parliamentary protocol chiefs from Sunday to Tuesday.
The heads of protocol in parliaments around the world recently formed an international forum and decided to meet annually in a different country.
The countries that will be represented in Israel for the event include the United States, Germany, Portugal, Georgia and the Czech Republic.
Protocol chiefs plan, produce and host official state events at parliaments. The Knesset’s protocol chief Liat Shimoni-Konitzky, whose official title is head of the department of ceremonies and events, initiated the international forum.
“I was surprised to see that the heads of protocol in parliaments around the world work without a forum to exchange information and learn from each other’s experience,” she said. “This connection is necessary, and all the participants will benefit from it.”
The rules and guidelines of the forum will be drafted by the participants in the inaugural meeting, which will also be addressed by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and director-general Albert Sakharovich.
