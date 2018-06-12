June 12 2018
|
Sivan, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Kurz assures Rivlin of commitment to Israel

Kurz told the President that he and his government are strongly committed to being “a supportive player for Israel and its security.”

By
June 12, 2018 17:32
1 minute read.
President Reuven Rivlin met with the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on June 12, 2018

President Reuven Rivlin met with the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on June 12, 2018. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Though highly critical of rising antisemitism in Europe, especially from ultra right neo Fascist groups, President Reuven Rivlin was particularly gracious in greeting Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the President’s Residence on Tuesday.

Kurz, who in contrast to other European leaders had no problem with visiting the Western Wall in Jerusalem, struck an appreciative chord in Rivlin, who, as a seventh generation native son of Jerusalem, is one of its staunchest advocates.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Kurz told the President that he and his government are strongly committed to being “a supportive player for Israel and its security.”

In discussing Austria’s commitment to Israel and its own Jewish community, Kurz emphasized his intention to strengthen bilateral relations with Israel and to continue to fight antisemitism in his country. 

Kurz who has been outspoken on that subject in the past, and the need to atone for Austria’s role in the Holocaust, pledged that he would make the streets of Austria safe.

While in Israel on this occasion, and also during a previous visit as Foreign Minister, he had been to Yad Vashem, and both these visits had made a strong impression on

Warm and welcoming though he was towards Kurz, Rivlin reiterated his belief that notwithstanding the complexities of politics in Europe and the world at large, one cannot claim to be a friend of Israel, and at the same time  be involved in racist and anti-Semitic activities.



Commenting that the Holocaust is still a central issue in Jewish life, Rivlin gave Kurz a copy of Amichai Greenberg’s recently screened film The Testament, which was co-produced with the Austrian Film Institute.  Though a work of fiction, the film is based on a true story of a Holocaust researcher who is determined to find the mass grave of Jews murdered during the Holocaust in the Austrian village of Landsdorf.

“We are intertwined not only because of the present and the future, but of course because of the terrible past of the Holocaust,” Rivlin told Kurz, adding that the Holocaust continues to find expression in Jewish literature, art, film and culture.


Related Content

Some 5,000 IDF soldiers and career offiers are expected to serve on the new tech campus –dubbed a “s
June 12, 2018
IDF selects two builders for its new southern tech campus

By MAX SCHINDLER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut