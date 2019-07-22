Yair Lapid to Shaked: Reject Far Right

Ayelet Shaked hosts a goodbye party as she leaves her position as Justice Minister..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Blue and White MK Yair Lapid called on new New Right leader Ayelet Shaked on Sunday to exclude the Far Right Otzma Yehudit Party from the right-wing bloc she is building to run in the September 17 election.
Speaking on a tour of Jerusalem's Armon Hanetziv promenade, Lapid said the city was destroyed by zealotry and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was repeating his mistake from the April election of pushing for Otzma Yehudit leaders who are followers of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane to be included in a bloc running to the right of Likud.
"The good name of religious Zionism should not be stained by Kahanists," Lapid said. "Religious Zionism is Roy Klein [an IDF officer killed saving his soldiers] and not [Hebron massacre murderer] Baruch Goldstein."
Shaked said she saw Otzma Yehudit as an integral part of the bloc she is building.
Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to Lapid by saying that the real stain comes from Blue and White depending on the support of Arab MKs to form a coalition.
"When Lapid is stressed, we are happy," Ben-Gvir said. "Lapid's opposition to a large bloc on the Right shows that the Left realizes that a bloc with Otzma Yehudit on the Right will help win the election."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>