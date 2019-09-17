Lapid to public: Are you mad? Going to the beach at this time? Go vote

Blue and White co-leader Yair Lapid addressed the public on social media and asked "are you crazy? Going to the beach at a time like this?"



Lapid was then filmed walking along the beach in Tel-Aviv approaching people and encouraging them to go vote.

Lapid on the beach in Tel Aviv telling people to vote pic.twitter.com/hqmTCqm7ha — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) September 17, 2019

Lapid claimed that, when comparing the data to the previous elections, only one half of the Tel Avivans who voted last time went out to vote at this point.Lapid argued that if those who usually support him believe the arguments of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , who says the Left is voting in great numbers, the result will be a Netanyahu victory by a wide margin."If this will continue we will lose these elections," he said, "we need to vote as we are heading to disaster."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });