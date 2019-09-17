Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lapid to public: Are you mad? Going to the beach at this time? Go vote

Blue and White co-leader said that Tel Avivians are sitting out these elections, ensuring Netanyahu wins.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 12:47
Blue and White's Yair Lapid votes, September 17, 2019

Blue and White's Yair Lapid votes, September 17, 2019. (photo credit: KOBI RICHTER/TPS)

Blue and White co-leader Yair Lapid addressed the public on social media and asked "are you crazy? Going to the beach at a time like this?"

Lapid was then filmed walking along the beach in Tel-Aviv approaching people and encouraging them to go vote.


Lapid claimed that, when comparing the data to the previous elections, only one half of the Tel Avivans who voted last time went out to vote at this point.

Lapid argued that if those who usually support him believe the arguments of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who says the Left is voting in great numbers, the result will be a Netanyahu victory by a wide margin.

"If this will continue we will lose these elections," he said, "we need to vote as we are heading to disaster."

 

 


Related Content

Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked at the beach on election day, September 17, 2019
September 17, 2019
Shaked storms Netanya: We must have a large Yamina

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut