Last captured footage of Nechama Rivlin released by IDF - watch

The IDF released the last known footage of the late 'first lady' Nechama Rivlin on Friday afternoon, showing her at the exchange of chiefs of staff of the IDF in January.
Rivlin met with the outgoing chief of staff Gadi Eizenkot's wife, Hannah, and with the wife of incoming Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, Yael. It is traditional that when chiefs of staff switch out, they and their partners come for a visit at the President's Residence.
Standing in her and her husband's President Reuven Rivlin's living room, Nechama spoke about her love of art, the posts she shares online, and her emotional encounters with lone soldiers.
"The IDF appreciates and will continue to cherish Mrs. Rivlin, z"l," the IDF spokesperson's unit said in a statement. "May her memory be blessed."
Rivlin's funeral was held on Wednesday at Mount Herzl on what would have been her 74th birthday. "I was blessed to be the husband of the wife of the president of Israel," Reuven Rivlin said tearfully at the funeral.
