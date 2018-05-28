Leaked letter: Chief Rabbinate blacklisted dozens of U.S. Orthodox rabbis

An internal letter between a senior rabbinical courts official and the Haifa rabbinical court which was made public on Monday has demonstrated once again that the Chief Rabbinate has blacklisted certain Orthodox rabbis and organizations in North America and does not recognize their credentials.



The letter, obtained by the ITIM religious services advisory and lobbying group, was written by Rabbi Asher Ehentrau of the Rabbinical Courts Administration to the Haifa rabbinical court in March regarding a question the court had about a woman seeking to get married.





Immigrants marrying through the rabbinate need to provide a declaration from a communal rabbi from their country of origin that the rabbi knows them to be Jewish, but the Chief Rabbinate has repeatedly rejected letters affirming Jewish status by some Orthodox Diaspora rabbis.In particular, numerous rabbis who were ordained in the Yeshivat Chovevei Torah in New York or are associated with the International Rabbinic Fellowship, institutions associated with what has loosely been defined as the open Orthodox movement, have had their affirmations of Jewish status rejected by the chief rabbinate.In Ehentrau’s letter to the Haifa Rabbinical Court, he writes that the rabbi in question, Rabbi Akiva Hertzfeld, “is a member of the Chovevei Torah association of rabbis who call themselves modern Orthodox and are not recognized by the Chief Rabbinate of Israel.”The Chief Rabbinate said in response that it cannot relate to documents written by officials of the Rabbinical Courts, and insisted that it does not issue blanket rejections of rabbis.“The Chief Rabbinate does not reject rabbis or groups of rabbis who belong to one community or another. The Chief Rabbinate of Israel receives documents and affirmations which are examined on their merits. Over the years, documents from rabbis associated with the Hovevei Torah community have been received and approved. In the next meeting of the Council of the Chief Rabbinate criteria will be approved determining recognition of rabbinical courts in the Diaspora,” the Chief Rabbinate said in its statement.Hertzfeld served as Rabbi of the Sha'arei Tefila congregation in Portland, Maine and immigrated to Israel in 2013.There are some 124 rabbis who have been ordained by Yeshivat Chovevei Torah, all of whom are ostensibly not recognized by the Chief Rabbinate and the Rabbinical Courts, including its founder Rabbi Avi Weiss.Ehentrau said he could therefore not authorize the Jewish status of the applicant on the basis of Hertzfeld’s letter, and said that she should therefore be in touch with him for a “thorough clarification.”The Chief Rabbinate has never formulated clear and transparent criteria for recognizing the credentials of Orthodox Diaspora rabbis despite having committed to doing so to the Jerusalem District Court back in 2015.A special committee in the Chief Rabbinate was established in 2016 to draft such criteria, but in January this year it was discovered that the committee had only convened once in two years.In the meantime, the Chief Rabbinate was forced to disclose to ITIM last year a partial list of some 160 rabbis from around the world, including many Orthodox rabbis, whose authority to approve Jewish and marital status it has rejected.Among those on that list were Weiss and other rabbis associated with Yeshivat Chovevei Torah and the International Rabbinic Fellowship.On Monday, the Knesset Immigration and Absorption committee was told by Chief Rabbinate director-general Rabbi Moshe Dagan that work on the criteria had still not begun, although criteria for recognizing Orthodox rabbinical courts in the Diaspora have been drafted and are soon to be brought before the Council of the Chief Rabbinate for approval.