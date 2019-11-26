

Gopstein was a candidate for Knesset for the far-right Gopstein was a candidate for Knesset for the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party in the last election, but his candidacy was disqualified by the Supreme Court on account of his public racist remarks.

Amongst the comments Gopstein was indicted over was his description of the Dome of the Rock monument on the Temple Mount as “a cancer,” and said that as long as the “cancer” remained in place “the redemption will not come.”

The indictment was submitted by the State Attorney’s Jerusalem District with the approval of the attorney general.

Gopstein was indicted for incitement to violence over comments he made to the media between 2012 and 2017 which amounted to calls for violence.

In addition, he was indicted for publishing racial incitement and support for, and identification with, acts of terrorism committed by Baruch Goldstein, who infamously murdered 29 Palestinians in the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron in 1994.

The indictment included an incident from 2012 when several Jewish youths physically attacked three Arab youths at Zion Square in Jerusalem.

“The police and the media are committing a lynch against these Jewish youths… every day Jewish girls are attacked by Arabs and they have no one to turn to. They turn to the police and the police don’t deal with it. It seems that these [Jewish] youths raised up Jewish honor from the floor and did what the police should have done, they did justice to these wild Arabs who harassed the Jewish girls,” Gopstein said in an interview with Arutz 7

In another interview with what was then Channel 2 News, Gopstein was asked about violence in Lehava’s fight against intermarriage.

“Blows, there is no shortage of Arabs to go and beat them with blows. I am not a pacifist. There are people who deserve violence… An Arab who is going with a Jewish girl, I don’t think that he needs to continue to go in the street with his Jewish girl,” said Gopstein.

In another example provided in the indictment, Gopstein was quoted at the wedding of his daughter in 2013 as saying that it was a condition of his to ensure that there were no Arabs working at the events hall where the wedding was held.

“With us we have the purity of Jewish labor,” said Gopstein in another interview with Channel 2 News.

“Let’s just say that if there was an Arab waiter here, he would not be serving food. He would be looking for the closest hospital.”

In another incident over which Gopstein was indicted the Lehava leader said at a memorial event for far-right leader Rabbi Meir Kahana that “the enemy amongst us is a cancer.

He then went on to say that “The focus and the pinnacle of this cancer is in the head, the head on the Temple Mount. The Temple Mount is the biggest growth of this cancer that we have found, and as long as the government of Israel does not come to its senses and take down this growth from the Temple Mount we will not succeed in bringing the state.”

And Gopstein was also indicted for incitement to terrorism when in 2017 he attended a wedding where he sang a song, including the words “Blessed is the man who entered the cave, cocked his gun and fired.”

The song was a reference to the massacre carried out by Goldstein at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron.

While singing, Gopstein waved his hands at those dancing to his song to further encourage them, the indictment says.

Some of those at the wedding were wearing Lehava t-shirts, had their faces masked, and some waved knives or made a pistol gestures with their hands, the indictment said.

