Liberman thinks Netanyahu has a post-election "deal" with Labor's Peretz

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman said in an interview with Maariv that he thinks there is a "deal" between the chairman of Labor-Gesher, Amir Peretz, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also stated that after the elections, he will aim for the defense portfolio.



"Netanyahu will not have a majority without us," the former defense minister said.

"We want a broad, liberal national government. Everything else is less important," he said. "We want the ministries of Defense, Absorption, Health and the Interior. There are a lot of people who are no worse than me in matters of economics and finance, so I prefer to do what is necessary at this time with security: to return deterrence to the IDF and Israel."In addition, Liberman claimed that he thinks Netanyahu has a "deal" with Labor Party chairman Amir Peretz for after the elections. He said, "it is clear to me that Netanyahu is close with Peretz."The Labor Party responded saying, "We will not sit down with Netanyahu and negotiate with him."Peretz also responded saying that "Liberman's ability to make up lies is well-known. If we decide on a dirty deal, we will contact Liberman to broker it."Regarding the incident that occurred during the night on the Gaza border, Liberman blamed Netanyahu for "surrendering to terrorism," claiming that "there is ongoing erosion in Israeli deterrence. Next week, the Israeli government will deliver another $30 million to Hamas. The conclusion is that the Palestinians, including in Judea and Samaria, know that it is worthwhile to launch violence against Israel."

