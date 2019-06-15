Liberman: Israeli government responds to terror – by paying 30 mil USD

A PALESTINIAN whose house was destroyed by an Israeli air strike shows money distributed by Hamas in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip in 2009.
(photo credit: SUHAIB SALEM / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Former defense minister Avigdor Liberman slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a social media post on Friday when he wrote “the policy of surrender goes on!”
In the post he included a mock photo of a big pile of US dollar bills with the caption “the powerful response of the Israeli government to Hamas terror.”
In the post itself Liberman went on to mock the government by saying that its “powerful and strong” reaction to the direct hit suffered in Sderot on Thursday and the Friday clashes between March of Return protesters and IDF forces on Friday is…”30 million USD to be given as protection money to Hamas next week.”
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>