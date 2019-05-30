Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Liberman: Netanyahu is the Leftist, not me

Speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv, Liberman said he was the victim of discrediting by Likud.

By
May 30, 2019 12:45
1 minute read.
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv on May 30th, 2019. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

 
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman responded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling him a Leftist and blaming him for the repeat election in September by turning the tables on Netanyahu.

Speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv, Liberman said he was the victim of discrediting by Likud.

“When a man from Caeserea calls a man from Nokdim a leftist, I want to remind the prime minister that it was him who voted for the disengagement from Gaza, apologized to the dictator Erdogan and refused the death penalty and the evacuation of Khan El-Ahmar and responded to 700 rockets, transferred $30 million to Hamas.”

Liberman said the head of the Likud’s negotiating team, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, and Netanyahu’s son, Yair, need psychicatrists, due to their false accusations against him. He was referring to Levin saying Yisrael Beytenu asked for five portfolios and Yair Netanyahu saying he asked for the appointment of an attorney-general who would clear him of charges in past coalition talks.

He said the prime minister did not want Yisrael Beytenu in the government from day one of coalition talks and tried the entire time to “purchase” MKs in Yisrael Beytenu and opposition parties.


“Our candidates all got offers to leave,” Liberman said. “Likud expected us to blink and get dictates.”

Looking to the future, Liberman said Yisrael Beytenu would not recommend Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to form the next government and hinted that the party would not recommend Netanyahu, because “we want a right-wing nationalist government.”

“We will dictate who next prime minister will be,” he promised.

