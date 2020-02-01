Liberman: Netanyahu is using 'Deal of the Century' as escape plan

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman spoke at a cultural event in Ramat Gan on Saturday, saying that "the [US President Donald] Trump plan is an escape plan from the real problems on the agenda" for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Liberman explained that the "Deal of the Century," the Israeli-Palestinian peace plan proposed by Trump, is used by Netanyahu to hide away the issues he should be dealing with, such as "the collapse of the health system, the budget deficit, religious coercion and the submission to Hamas." He further stated that the upcoming elections on March 2 "is not a decision between Gantz and Netanyahu; it is a decision on one subject: the priorities of the next government."It is a decision between two alternatives: The Health Ministry and soldiers or meetings and blessings," he concluded.Head of the Labor-Gesher-Meretz Union Amir Peretz spoke at a different cultural event in Tel Aviv during which he attacked Netanyahu, as well."Even if we put everything on the side, Netanyahu should have resigned long ago simply for his ongoing failure to provide security for the citizens of the Gaza border communities," he said.