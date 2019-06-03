Liberman dares Gabbay to reveal secret tape

Avigdor Liberman.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman called on Labor chairman Avi Gabbay on Monday to reveal a video of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Gabbay recorded on his phone during coalition talks.
When Gabbay was negotiating joining Netanyahu's government, he asked Netanyahu to say on camera that he will not add Liberman to the coalition. Gabbay asked for the commitment after his predecessor Isaac Herzog negotiated with Netanyahu, who instead made a deal with Yisrael beytenu behind Herzog's back.
"The prime minister said he was ready to throw away Liberman," he said. "I hope Gabbay shows everyone what is on his phone."
Liberman blasted the Israel Hayom newspaper for not including Yisrael Beytenu in the Right bloc in a poll in Monday's newspaper.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>