Lifetime award for poet Rivka Miriam

Poet and author Rivka Miriam has won the 2019 Yehuda Amichai Poetry Prize for Life Achievement in Hebrew poetry, Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev has announced. The prize includes an award of NIS 60,000.



“Since the publication some 50 years ago of My Yellow Smock, Miriam’s poetry has been a challenging and constant presence in Hebrew poetry... Her poetic language is contemporary, concrete and refined, yet never showy,” the judges’ citation said.

