Light rail construction expected to block Jerusalem entrance for years

An Arab-Israeli woman rides a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 6, 2014.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The entrance to the capital will be blocked to private cars starting in July due to construction work that is expected to last for three years, Channel 10 reporter Lior Kenan said on Tuesday.
The construction is meant to improve light rail service and upgrade the entrance to the city. Those coming into the capital will need to use either public transportation or alternate routes.
An OECD report revealed in March that on average, Israel has 2,800 cars per one kilometer of road while OECD countries only have 800, Globes reported.
The growing population in Israel means that more cars are placed on the roads every year. And new light rail services being built cannot catch up with the number of cars being added.
In 2017 alone, 150,000 new cars were added to the roads, meaning that the 50,000 cars drivers won't need when the light rail in Tel Aviv is completed in 2022 are only a step in the long road to solve the issue.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>