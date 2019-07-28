Likud adorns HQ with Trump, Putin, Modi

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Likud began a new campaign on Sunday portraying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "in another league" from his competition.



As part of the campaign, the party hung massive posters from its 15-story headquarters in Tel Aviv featuring Netanyahu with US President Donald Trump, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on three sides of the building. A Likud spokeswoman said there would be no poster on the fourth side "for now."

A group of Russian speakers planned a demonstration outside the building for Sunday evening to protest the Netanyahu-Putin poster."We believe that it is extremely inappropriate for an Israeli PM to use photos of a corrupt autocrat in campaign posters, especially considering yesterday's brutal crackdown on a peaceful demonstration in Moscow," a spokesman for the protesters said.Meanwhile, the Supreme Court announced Sunday that it rejected an appeal by Likud MK Ariel Kallner against the May 28 deal signed by Likud and Kulanu to run together in the September 17 election.Kallner argued that the deal was illegal because it was authorized by the wrong Likud body and not during the time period when mergers are permitted.Many in Likud hoped the Court would reject the deal, because Kulanu voters shifted their alliances elsewhere and Likud did not gain in the polls.But the Court decided against intervening.Following the decision, Kulanu MK Roy Folkman announced that he would not run for the next Knesset, because he did not see himself as part of the Likud, even though he could have run in the 35th slot on the united list.The next candidate on the Kulanu list, former MK and Arad mayor Tali Poloskov, will receive the slot instead, enabling the Likud to field another immigrant from the former Soviet Union, joining Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Environmental Protection Minister Ze'ev Elkin.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



