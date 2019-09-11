Likud denies Netanyahu wrote Arabs ‘want to destroy us’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu distanced himself on Wednesday from a message sent by his Facebook page that called on voters to avoid a left-wing government of “Arabs who want to destroy us all – women, children and men – and allow a nuclear Iran that will kill us.”



A Likud spokeswoman said the post was a mistake of a headquarters employee.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu did not see the post, nor did he approve of it,” she said. “He does not agree with the statement. When it was brought to his attention, he asked for the post to be removed immediately.”KAN reported Wednesday night that despite the denial, senior officials in the campaign stand behind the message, which is part of a wider campaign to woo right-wing extremist voters from Otzma Yehudit and Yamina.A part of that campaign, Netanyahu gave a televised interview to the Arutz Sheva website on Wednesday in which he repeatedly warned against voting for Otzma.“They are throwing votes in the trash and can bring about a left-wing government,: Netanyahu warned in the interview. “A Left-wing-Arab government has never been closer.”He said voting for Otzma and the far-right Noam party was crazy and asked how many times the mistake of splitting the right-wing vote would be made.Joint List leader Ayman Odeh condemned the message, saying “We turned to Facebook. They must act immediately to put an end to this racist and dangerous incitement by Netanyahu against the Arab population,” according to KAN.“[The message] was a mistake by a worker at the campaign headquarters,” said the Likud in response to the incident. “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn’t see these things [and] did not approve them. They are not his opinion and are not accepted by him. When these things were brought to his attention, he asked that they be removed immediately.“This is how a blatant distribution of hate and racism looks, but there is something that can be done,” Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg said. “Go onto Benjamin Netanyahu’s Facebook page and report his page as a hateful page and help stop the incitement.”Hadash-Ta’al MK Ofer Cassif said that the prime minister had “finally crossed the line of sanity.”“Such a blatant and explicit Nazi statement should shock and terrify every person, on the Left and on the Right,” Cassif said. “Even if the words were publicized by mistake, the commander’s spirit is clear. See [Likud] MK [Miki] Zohar’s statements on ‘the Jewish race’ last Monday.”

