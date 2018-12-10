50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Likud politician sees May elections if government cannot pass draft bill

"If the draft bill is not passed by January 15h, we will go to elections in May," MK Yoav Kish said.

By
December 10, 2018 10:39
1 minute read.
Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) protesters are sprayed with skunk water as they protest a draft bill

Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) protesters are sprayed with skunk water as they protest a draft bill in Jerusalem, November 28th, 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Israel will head to elections next May if the current government cannot pass a bill to draft haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Jews into the army, according to MK Yoav Kish (Likud).

Kish reasoned the government has just over a month to pass the law to avoid early elections, he told Army Radio on Monday. "If the draft bill is not passed by January 15h, we will go to elections in May," he said.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


In early December, the High Court of Justice set the January 15th date for the coalition, giving the government an extension until then to pass the bill. The government had previously requested a four-month extension to pass a bill designed to draft the haredi population into the army.

The extension granted by the High Court was the second granted by the body, previously granting a three-month extension last August. The government argued former defense minister Avigdor Liberman's November resignation was reason to grant a further extension.

The current government passed a first reading of the bill, which set annual targets for the enlistment of haredim in the IDF that increased yearly for a period of 10 years. Haredi yeshivot that did not keep up with the targets would be subject to financial penalties.


Despite the extensions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused of "surrendering to the haredim and fleeing from the Supreme Court," by Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid.  

Haredi frequently protest against any compromise that would see their drafting into the army, blocking the entrance to Jerusalem two weeks ago during a protest that saw at least 30 people arrested.

Kisch has represented Likud in the Knesset since 2015.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

December 10, 2018
Israel picked to join task force combating global terror financing

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut