Likud offers Blue and White compromise on Knesset committees

The Likud sent Blue and White a new offer on Thursday, in an effort to end the stalemate over the makeup of Knesset committees.Likud faction chairman Mikk Zohar sent the offer a day after Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein refused to convene the Knesset plenum because no agreement on the committees had been reached. According to the offer, there would be four committees, including three headed by Blue and White MKs. They would head the Arrangements Committee, Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and a special new committee on the coronavirus. The Finance Committee would continue to be led by Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism).Each committee would have a five-four advantage for Blue and White’s Center-Left political bloc over the Likud’s Center-Right bloc, except for the Arrangements Committee, which would be even.Another option Zohar gave Blue and White was that Blue and White would also have a 5-4 advantage in the Arrangements Committee. But there would be no political legislation until a government is formed. “We offered Blue and White a significant compromise,” Zohar said. “Now everyone will be able to tell who really wants to act on behalf of the citizens as a whole. They will know who is in favor of democracy and who is against it and just wants to use the Knesset for their personal political, vengeful needs that do not interest the public in this complex and dangerous time.” Blue and White responded on Thursday evening that, "Zohar's offer is unacceptable to us."