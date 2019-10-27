Likud officials investigated for harassing state witness

Campaign officials for the Likud party are under investigation for allegedly harassing state witness Shlomo Filber, who is testifying in Case 4000 against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Filber, a former aide to Netanyahu, was reportedly harrassed by Likud activists who had the driver of a vehicle with a PA system attached drive past his home in Petah Tikvah and make negative statements against Filber for being a state witness against Netanyahu.

State Attorney Shai Nitzan and Attorney General Avichay Mandelblit approved of the investigation into the harassment claim.Netanyahu's office released a statement on the investigation, stating that "the persecution does not stop for a moment."The statement said said, "The ink on the thousand-page defense, which the prime minsiter's lawyers submitted in the hearing, has not yet dried and already, the entire immediate surroundings of the prime minister are being investigated."The prime minister's comment claimed that the goal of the complaint is to neutralize Netanyahu's ability to fight "public opinion" against a series of leaks against him which harms him and his associates.Netanyahu's lawyer, Amit Hadad, released a statement on the complaint, as well, saying that the allegations are "baseless" and that "it would be better if they are not investigated at all."The statement said that although the attorney, who according to his comment was one of the figures complained about, is not allowed to comment on the issue so as not to disrupt the investigation, "the investigation is being illegally leaked.""We have no doubt that in the ned, the case against Mr. Golan will be closed for one simple reason: He has never harassed state witness Filber or any other witness," the statement concluded.Accoring to Case 4000 , Netanyahu fired Communications Ministry director-general Avi Berger and hired Filber to ensure that government policies favored Bezeq company owner Shaul Elovitch.In exchange, Bezeq's news site Walla would give Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, positive coverage, arranged by Elovitch, his wife Hefetz, and several top employees of Walla.Originally, this was considered to be a case of bribery in part, but Mandelblit is reportedly considering it to be a lighter clause, such as a breach of trust.Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.

