Live Coverage: Prince William's royal visit to Israel

Will Prince William follow his predecessors and get a tattoo in Jerusalem?

The first official visit by a member of the British Royal family began on Monday when the plane Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, touched down in Ben Gurion International Airport.

William, traveling without his wife, Kate (Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge) – who gave birth to their third child at the end of April – started his five-day regional tour in Jordan on Sunday.





William, a 36-year-old grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second in line to the throne, will see religious sites, honour Holocaust victims and meet Jewish and Arab youths, and Israeli and Palestinian leaders.



A spokesman for the prince, acknowledging the "well-known" and "complex challenges" in the Middle East, said William's tour, like other visits abroad by members of the British royal family, will be non-political. In addition to Jordan and Israel, William will visit the Palestinian Authority. The trip is being widely characterized as William’s most high-profile and politically sensitive trip yet.

William is being greeted at the airport by Tourism Minister Yariv Levin. He will then travel to Jerusalem’s King David Hotel, where he will be staying during his visit.

On Tuesday, he will visit Yad Vashem, meet separately with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then with President Reuven Rivlin, and then travel to Jaffa to watch a soccer game with the participation of Jewish and Arab children.

In the evening, he will attend a reception at the residence of the British ambassador, where he is scheduled to speak briefly.

On Wednesday morning, the prince has two events in Tel Aviv – one a meeting with youth and the other an as-yet-unannounced cultural event – before he goes to Ramallah and a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. In the evening, he will attend a reception hosted by the British consulate-general, and speak there as well.

On Thursday William is expected to visit the Mount of Olives as well as the Western Wall, before flying back to Britain.



The Jerusalem Post is liveblogging the historic visit. Refresh this page to get the latest.