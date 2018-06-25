Livni demands opposition chairmanship, threatens to break up Zionist Union

MK Tzipi Livni participates in a debate in Knesset June 25, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Former foreign minister Tzipi Livni issued an ultimatum before the cameras at Monday’s Zionist Union faction meeting, demanding that she replace new Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog as head of the opposition in the Knesset.
“The chairmanship of the opposition is necessary for our partnership to continue,” Livni said clearly, to stunned looks of Zionist Union MKs.
The Zionist Union faction was formed after Herzog’s Labor Party ran together with Livni’s Hatnua Party in the 2015 election and won 24 seats. Relations have deteriorated between Labor and Harnua, since last July, when Avi Gabbay replaced Herzog as head of Labor and the Zionist Union.
Because he is not an MK, Gabbay cannot serve as opposition leader, so he allowed Herzog to keep the job.
Following his election, Gabbay canceled voting for posts in the Knesset that were held in the faction and made clear that he would select MKs for the positions himself. He is rumored to favor MK Shelly Yacimovich to head the opposition.
Gabbay refused to answer reporters’ questions about the opposition chairmanship before and after Livni made her statement. He also declined to comment when The Jerusalem Post
asked if he would take into account diplomatic experience for the opposition leader, who meets with visiting heads of state by protocol.Herzog will become Agency chairman on August 1
, so there is still time to select his replacement.
Livni told the faction that the decision of the Jewish Agency to select Herzog as its chairman was an endorsement not only of his skills and experience but also of the Zionist Union’s moderation.
“We formed the Zionist Union together out of concern for the future of Israel and the Jewish people,” Livni said. “I am sure that out of the same feelings of responsibility to serve, together with your many skills, you will lead the Jewish Agency to many accomplishments.”