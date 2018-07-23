Livni named to second stint as opposition leader, after Herzog's departure

Tzipi Livni.
Tzipi Livni will return to the post of opposition leader in the Knesset, which she held from 2009 to 2012, according to an agreement she reached Monday with Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay.
In return for receiving the post, Livni agreed that her Hatnua Party would run in the next election with Gabbay's Labor and try to build a wider bloc of Center-Left parties. Livni had said openly that had she not received the post, the Zionist Union would have broken up.
Livni will replace Isaac Herzog, who will become chairman of the Jewish Agency on August 1.
"We will build the Zionist Union into a bloc that will replace the current government and work for the citizens," Gabbay and Livni said in a joint statement.
Zionist Union MK Shelly Yacimovich, who was also seen as a candidate for opposition leader, declined and decided to remain the head of the Knesset's State Control Committee.
The head of the opposition speaks after the prime minister in state ceremonies and receives a larger office and staff in the Knesset, as well as bodyguards.
The statement did not say whether Hatnua MK Yoel Hasson will remain head of the Zionist Union faction in the Knesset, or whether it will go to an MK from Labor.