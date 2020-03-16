MDA encourages support for coronavirus patients with internet challenge

Magen David Adom (MDA) announced amid the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 (coronavirus) that they will be encouraging the Israeli public, as well as those from abroad, to support those harmed or affected by the illness in a new initiative called the #CoronaConnectionChallenge.The challenge is to do one good deed for someone affected by coronavirus, such as those in quarantine, with canceled vacations or who is actually ill with the virus, without coming into direct contact with them.
This includes financial support, providing household supplies, recording a sweet song for them, paying for one month of Netflix and the like.MDA are asking people to share their act of kindness on social media with the hashtag #CoronaConnectionChallenge and to tag two friends to step up to the plate.Israelis and people abroad have been taking part in the challenge, with different participants donating money to MDA, singing to people sick with the virus, and delivering groceries in a quarantine-safe manner.The national emergency service has been taking large strides to battle coronavirus in the past few weeks as the illness has charged through Israel. On Sunday, they announced that they asked their EMTs and paramedics to shave their beards so as to properly wear the anti-infection protective masks.
"The removal of beard hair allows medics and paramedics to wear the mask optimally and efficiently, close to the facial skin," Erez Geller, the director of the Carmel region, explained. "It was clear to me that what I expect from the employees and volunteers in the region is not easy for many, and one must live up to their principles. I removed my beard after more than 20 years."The organization additionally announced that it would be rolling out drive-through coronavirus testing, which would allow for increased screening by 1,900%.
Let’s do this! Even when we face quarantine and #coronavirus, we can still find a way to connect and help others! Join the #CoronaConnectionChallenge and support MDA! https://t.co/D6liglzAr6 pic.twitter.com/OwhsMMkeHI— Magen David Adom (@Mdais) March 10, 2020
View this post on Instagramנותנים את כל כולם בימים שכל זוג ידיים חשוב ואנשי הארגון מתמודדים עם משימה לאומית גדולה, אנו רוצים להודות עמוקות לעובדי ומתנדבי מד"א שגלחו את זקנם כדי להשתלב במערך הדוגמים לנגיף הקורונה. מסירותכם חשובה ומוערכת! בתמונה: לפני ואחרי מנהל מרחב כרמל ארז גלר וחובש בכיר יוסי ניימרק לשאלות ותשובות, מה מותר ומה אסור? מתי מחייגים 101 ? איך מתנהגים בבידוד? לחצו כאן >>> https://media.mdais.org/COVID19 #ארגון_ההצלה_הלאומי #במקרה_חירום_חייגו_101 #coronavirus #coronaviruses #stopcoronavirus #COVID19
