MK Hendel in Vienna: UNHRC blacklist is surrender to antisemitism

The UN Human Rights Council’s blacklist of companies operating in the West Bank is part of an antisemitic discourse, Blue and White MK Yoaz Hendel warned the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna on Friday.The list is “a stain on the organization and its member states,” Hendel, one of Blue and White’s outspoken right-wing MKs, said. “This is a surrender to an antisemitic and anti-Zionist discourse. The decision must be rejected in a loud and clear voice.” Hendel represented the Knesset at the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s 19th Winter Meeting on Friday, which included a debate on combating antisemitism, discrimination and intolerance in Europe.“Antisemitism is rearing its head,” Hendel said. “Jews around the world are fearful for their personal security. Who will protect them?”The OSCE is the largest security-focused intergovernmental organization in the world, encompassing 57 countries in Europe, northern and central Asia and North America.Austrian National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka called last week’s meeting on antisemitism, and about 30 parliamentarians took part in the debate.US Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD), the OSCE PA’s special representative on antisemitism, racism and intolerance, said in a speech via video link that hatred and intolerance threaten democracy.“It is our responsibility as leaders to safeguard our democracies by speaking out and using our tools and voices as legislators against those who would divide our societies,” Cardin said.Rabbi Andrew Baker, the personal representative of the OSCE chairperson on combating antisemitism, described his work to the MPs, stressing that antisemitism takes many forms and can be found across the political spectrum.Hendel met with Sobotka after the meeting, thanking him for his efforts to fight antisemitism and for a bill condemning antisemitism and the BDS movement that is expected to pass in the Austrian parliament next week.The two also discussed how to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.