MK files lawsuit against Avi Gabbay after sexual harassment accusations

Zionist Union MK Eitan Broshi filed a libel lawsuit Wednesday morning against the leader of his party, Avi Gabbay, for calling him a sex offender.



The case makes reference to Gabbay’s statements on social media after a Channel 10 report that Broshi had sexually assaulted a woman in an elevator 15 years ago when he was the mayor of the Yezreel Valley Regional Council. Gabbay wrote on Twitter that Broshi had to “take responsibility” for his “shameful acts” and that he is a “sex offender” who “does not belong on the streets or in the Knesset.”





According to Israeli law, Gabbay will have to prove that Broshi is a sex offender or he will have to pay the NIS 300,000 demanded by the lawsuit, or at least the NIS 141,757 minimum for lawsuits in which there is “intention to harm.” Unlike Broshi, who has immunity as an MK, Gabbay is not, though he is known to be a millionaire.In the lawsuit filed by attorney Ilan Bombach, Broshi accused Gabbay of “an ugly lynching on Twitter,” which was seen by his 68,200 followers and those who saw his tweet reported in the media.Broshi complained that Gabbay already decided he was guilty within an hour and a half after the report was broadcast without hearing his side of the story. Bombach pointed out that Gabbay’s haste was especially problematic, because he himself was put under house arrest by police for five days in 2005 for an alleged crime when he was director-general of the Bezeq telephone company and later cleared of charges.In his tweet, Gabbay said that Broshi would be suspended from all Labor Party activity, but Broshi pointed out that the Labor leader has no authority to suspend an MK, a step that could only be taken by the party’s secretary-general or by the MK’s local branch.“My client has never been indicted, let alone convicted and has not been questioned by police for any crime, a sexual offense or otherwise,” Bombach wrote.Bombach also wrote about an incident three weeks ago in which Broshi pushed fellow Zionist Union MK, Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin, who was in his way on his narrow path on Kibbutz Be’eri in the Gaza periphery. He noted that his client had apologized for the incident and Nahmias-Verbin had accepted the apology.