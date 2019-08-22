Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

MKs, protesters spat at Supreme Court

The appeals against Otzma and its candidates were filed by Blue and White, Labor, the Democratic Union and the Reform Movement.

By
August 22, 2019 17:35
1 minute read.
ARABS HAVE full representation in the Knesset, with MKs such as Ayman Odeh (Joint List).. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Joint List MKs and right-wing protesters engaged in a shouting match on the steps of the Supreme Court at Thursday's hearings on whether to disqualify the Joint List and the Far Right Otzma Yehudit party.

When the protesters called the Joint List MKs "hypocritical murderers of Jews," Joint List MK Ahmed Tibi responded mockingly "I am in charge here."

They reacted: "Go back to Syria." 

Anti-assimilation activist Ben-Zion Gopstein announced that he would boycott the hearing against his party.

"The game has already been decided," Gopstein said. "I have no expectations from those who have permitted those who support the murderers of IDF soldier to run and disqualified former Otzma MK Ben-Ari, who loves Israel from running. Therefore, I do not intend to take part in the show."

Blue and White MK Karin Elharar told the judges that "there is an emergency in the fight for the Jewish and democratic identity of Israel" and "not to let the followers of [the late far Right Rabbi Meir] Kahane become the face of the state."


