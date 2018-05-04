May 05 2018
MKs to Friedman: Let MKs in embassy ceremony

"The moving of the embassy is a historic event,I am shocked that the US embassy decided not to invite the MKs to the ceremony."

By
May 4, 2018 18:05
1 minute read.
AYELET NAHMIAS-VERBIN

AYELET NAHMIAS-VERBIN. (photo credit: FACEBOOK)

Knesset members have been complaining both publicly and privately in recent days because they have not been invited to the inauguration of the new American embassy in Jerusalem on May 14.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be attending the ceremony, as will key ministers. But the only MKs known to have received invitations are opposition leader Isaac Herzog and the two MKs born in the US, Deputy Minister Michael Oren (Kulanu) and Yehudah Glick (Likud).

Zionist Union MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin wrote US ambassador to Israel David Friedman a letter saying that it is important that there be a bipartisan group of MKs at the event.

"I was saddened to learn that a decision was taken to exclude members of Knesset from this historical ceremony," Nahmias Verbin wrote. "As representatives of the public in Israel, I believe we should be there to pay gratitude for the long-lasting friendship and bear witness to the unveiling of the new embassy.

On this festive occasion, when the American Embassy becomes a part of the scenery of Jerusalem of gold, it would be appropriate for the entire Israeli society to be represented.

It would be our honor, a privilege but also a duty as MKs to attend the inauguration of the Embassy, a historic moment for the Jewish people just as much as the state of Israel."

Her Zionist Union colleague Nachman Shai, who heads the Knesset caucus on US-Israel relations, also expressed outrage that he was not invited.

"The moving of the embassy is a historic event," Shai said. "I am shocked that the US embassy decided not to invite the MKs to the ceremony."

Some 250 people are coming from the US, led by Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, including American Jewish and Christian leaders and some 40 members of Congress from both parties.

The US Embassy spokeswoman responded that, “Due to space limitations we are unable to extend an invitation to as many people as we would like.”

She added that some parliamentarians had been invited but declined to specify how many.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report


