Ma’alot Tarshiha mayor cancels screening of controversial documentary

The documentary about defense lawyer Lea Tsemel, Advocate, continues to cause controversy as the mayor or Ma’alot Tarshiha cancelled a screening of the film that was set to be held at the Docaviv Galilee Festival on Saturday night.



The mayor, Arkady Pomeranets, made the decision to cancel the screening in response to a request from Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev.

The reason for Regev’s disapproval of the film is that it is a sympathetic portrait of Tsemel, who has defended Palestinian terrorists. In June, Mifal Hapais decided to stop funding the Docaviv prize after bereaved families of terror victims protested when the award was given to Advocate in May. The main Docaviv festival is held in Tel Aviv in the spring, while the Docaviv Galilee event takes place in Ma’alot Tarshiha in November.Explaining the decision to cancel the screening, Pomeranets wrote in a statement that the Ma’alot Tarshiha Municipality was not involved in selecting the film and that it was important to maintain a delicate balance between different factions among the population and that showing the film could shift this balance negatively.Regev applauded the removal of the film from the festival program, stating, "There is no room to screen subversive films in publicly supported institutions. I congratulate the mayor of Ma’alot Tarshiha, who answered my request and the public's voice and decided to cancel the screening of the film, Lea Tsemel, Lawyer [the film’s Hebrew title], as part of his city's Docaviv Galilee. I urge other mayors to show sensitivity and public commitment and to be involved in the steering committees of festivals and cultural events, which take place in municipal facilities and in urban public spaces for which they are responsible. The mayors are responsible for everything going on at the public level in their cities. This is another victory in a long fight against terrorists and Ma’alot Tarshiha is another positive sign in the right direction.”In response to the cancellation, the management of Docaviv released this statement: “Docaviv Galilee is being held for the 11th year in Maalot Tarshiha, and this year it is drawing a loyal audience of thousands of people enjoying the festival program and taking part in various events. We regret the difficult feelings that arise among certain sectors of society around the theme of the movie Lea Zemel, A Lawyer, and our hearts go out to the bereaved families. However Docaviv must continue to operate independently with artistic freedom of action, as it always has, and so to continue to screen varied and quality cinema that reflects the complex and challenging reality. It's our job, and we will continue our activities in Ma’alot Tarshiha in the future. We call on Ma’alot Tarshiha Mayor Arkady Pomeranets, to reconsider his decision to cancel the screening of the film Lea Tsemel, Lawyer, to give the audience the privilege and honor to choose freely.”The film, by Philippe Bellaiche and Rachel Leah Jones, has won prizes at festivals around the world. The film received funding from the Israeli Film Council which is run by the Ministry of Culture.A number of politicians commented on the decision via Twitter. Member of Knesset Aida Touma-Sliman of the Joint List tweeted: “Miri Regev continues to operate contrary to the law . . . The serious problem is that mayors who speak highly of Arab-Jewish relations cooperate with Regev's persecution and restrict freedom of expression. Lea Tsemel is a leading human rights activist. Ma’alot Tarshiha should proudly present the film about her.” Members of Knesset Ofer Cassif and Heba Yazbak, also of the Joint List, made similar criticisms on Twitter.Rinat Klein, the director of the documentary channel, HOT 8, released a statement saying that in response to the cancellation, HOT 8 would broadcast the film this weekend in a special showing.

