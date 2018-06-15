Maccabi Tel Aviv wins Basketball Super League by beating Holon in final

Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Holon dueled on Thursday night for the Basketball Super League championship at Yad Eliyahu, with Tel Aviv emerging victorious in a 95-75 result.



Neven Spahija and his yellow-and-blue team, which saw its European campaign end in disappoint-ing fashion and failed in the State Cup final against Holon, managed to recapture the league title for a 52nd time after a three-year drought.





On the other side, Dan Shamir’s Holon team, which was aiming to become the third team in Israeli history to notch a league-cup double, came up short in the final after ousting defending-champion Hapoel Jerusalem in the Final Four.Tel Aviv led 28-17 after the first quarter, and 47-31 at the break, and never let Holon get back into the contest in the second half.Glen Rice Jr. returned from suspension for Holon and scored14 points in defeat.Jake Cohen led Tel Aviv with 18 points, while Michael Roll chipped in with 15 points.