Maestro Zubin Mehta to be honored at ‘Philharmonic in the Park’

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: BECKY BROTHMAN)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Maestro Zubin Mehta, longtime music director of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, will conduct this year’s annual “Philharmonic in the Park” concert on July 13 at Park Hayarkon in a free performance under the stars.
The Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality is dedicating the concert to Mehta, who is departing from his role of music director next season.
Mehta will bring the works of Rossini, Puccini, Gounod, and Gershwin to the park. Among the soloists are soprano Mary Elizabeth Williams, mezzo soprano Olesya Petrova, tenor Gregory Kunde, and bass Oleg Tsibulko, a group of international singers who have performed with Mehta over the course of his career.
Mehta has served as musical director of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra since 1977, conducting thousands of concerts and touring on five continents. He was named Honorary Citizen of Tel Aviv-Jaffa in 1986, a designation awarded to those who have made special contributions to the city. The upcoming concert will feature works from Tosca, The Barber of Seville, Faust and more, and will begin at 9 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>