Major growth ahead in solar energy expected

SOLAR PANELS on the roof of a house.
(photo credit: MORAG BITON)
There will be significant growth in the amount of solar energy systems installed this year, the CEO of a leading solar energy company said.
“2019 is expected to increase in the tens of percentage points in the installation of solar energy systems on the roofs of private homes in Israel, with solar energy systems being installed on the roofs of about 10,000 private homes,” said Nir Peleg, CEO of the solar energy company Enerpoint.
The price of a solar energy system installed on the roof of a private house with an area of 100-120 sq.m. is between NIS 50,000 and NIS 100,000.
Enerpoint has trained a special installation department for the construction of solar energy systems in private homes.
Enerpoint began its journey in 2009 when the Israeli solar market opened, and became one of the pioneers of the revolution.
As a leading company in the field of solar energy in Israel, and especially in the field of photovoltaic systems for the commercial and home sector, Enerpoint Israel advises, markets, designs, installs and provides warranty and services for solar energy systems on the roofs of private homes and commercial and industrial buildings all across the country.
