Man arrested for allegedly murdering wife, claims she committed suicide

Maxim Tal was arrested initially in mid-October after his wife, 29-year-old Maria Tal, was found dead in their apartment in Kiryat Biyalik, her body covered in stab wounds.

By
October 22, 2019 15:58
AN ACTIVIST holds a banner during a march protesting domestic violence against women, in Beirut on March 8, 2014, International Women’s Day.. (photo credit: JAMAL SAIDI/ REUTERS)

A man's arrest was extended by a week by the Haifa Magistrate's Court on Tuesday under suspicion of murdering his wife, although he sticks to his initial claim that she had committed suicide.

Maxim Tal was arrested initially in mid-October after his wife, 29-year-old Maria Tal, was found dead in their apartment in Kiryat Biyalik, her body covered in stab wounds.

Until Tuesday, there was a gag order on reporting on Maria's murder.

According to reports from the ongoing investigation, suspicions of murder at the hands of Maxim are rising while chances that Maria committed suicide are dwindling.

Maxim's lawyer, Roy Keren, claimed at court on Tuesday that his client had not changed his story, that he had cooperated with all of the investigations despite having experiences severe trauma, and argued that the police forces were leaking information about the case to the media.

"The evidence, logic tests and common sense in the case Maria's life story and personality lead to the one and only conclusion that the chances of her having committed suicide are slight to the point of nonexistent," said Aviad Hayat on Sunday, the attorney representing the family of the deceased.

Maxim's mother arrived at the court, as well, and claimed that she is the only person capable of taking care of Maxim and Maria's two daughters in the current situation.

This came a mere week after Michal Sela was found dead with multiple stab wounds, as well, with her husband being the primary suspect.

The Women’s International Zionist Organization (WIZO) hosted an emergency meeting at its Tel Aviv office the day before Maria was found, which was targeted at addressing the lack of systemic treatment of domestic violence.

“All of society, both men and women, has the responsibility to do everything to stop violence against women," said WIZO Israel chairwoman Ora Korazim. "The government must wake up and address this social terror by all means necessary.”


Hot Opinion
Most Read
