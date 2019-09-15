Man nearly divorces wife after finding out she won’t vote Netanyahu

A married Israeli couple, together for over 30 years and with grandchildren, were on the verge of divorce when the man discovered his wife might not vote for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



The shocked husband began a divorce procedure for what he termed “lack of loyalty” and even claimed his wife is “leading a double life.”

The woman was recorded, against her knowledge or consent, when speaking on the phone with a female friend. It was the friend who was being recorded as her own husband suspected she might be having an affair.When the husband of that friend listened to the recording and found out the woman may not vote for Netanyahu he presented it to his male friend.The recording, the attorney hired by the man told him, is inadmissible in court and she refused to listen to it.The woman consented to voting once again for Netanyahu to salvage her marriage.

