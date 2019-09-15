Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Man nearly divorces wife after finding out she won’t vote Netanyahu

The married couple, together for over 30 years and with grandchildren, almost separated when the wife considered voting for Avigdor Lieberman.

By MAARIV ONLINE
September 15, 2019 17:49
WHERE IS Israel going? Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

A married Israeli couple, together for over 30 years and with grandchildren, were on the verge of divorce when the man discovered his wife might not vote for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The shocked husband began a divorce procedure for what he termed “lack of loyalty” and even claimed his wife is “leading a double life.”

The woman was recorded, against her knowledge or consent, when speaking on the phone with a female friend. It was the friend who was being recorded as her own husband suspected she might be having an affair.

When the husband of that friend listened to the recording and found out the woman may not vote for Netanyahu he presented it to his male friend.

The recording, the attorney hired by the man told him, is inadmissible in court and she refused to listen to it.

The woman consented to voting once again for Netanyahu to salvage her marriage.


