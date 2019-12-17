if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
Man stabbed by assailant shouting 'All the Jews need to be killed!'

"I tried to push him away, and then he took out a screwdriver, started to stab me and said 'All the Jews need to be killed, you stinking Jew.'"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 17, 2019 18:25
Knife attack (descriptive) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Knife attack (descriptive)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
On his way to pick up his son from kindergarten, A. from Bat Yam was stabbed by a motorcyclist who shouted "All the Jews need to be killed!" according to Channel 12 news. A. believes that the assault was a terrorist attack based on nationalistic motives.
"He attacked me and said 'All the Jews need to be killed, you stinking Jew.' I continued to struggle with him and I saw my children in front of my eyes," said A.
The resident of Bat Yam was attacked when he stopped to make a call on his way to pick up his children from kindergarten. A motorcyclist dressed in black stopped next to him and said to him "What are you looking at me for?" and began cursing at A.
"I told him that I didn't look at him and I started to continue walking. He got off his motorcycle, ran towards me and out of nowhere headbutted me with his helmet. I tried to push him away, and then he took out a screwdriver, started to stab me and said 'All the Jews need to be killed, you stinking Jew,'" said A.
A. pulled out his phone and the assailant saw that he was filming the incident. "There was another girl with him that told him 'Good for you doing what you did to that Jew,' and they just disappeared. There were people around, no one tried to help. The girl that was with him told people in the area 'everything is OK, everything is OK,' and they just watched from the side," said A., according to Mako.
The victim, who was stabbed multiple times, was transferred for treatment at a hospital after he made his way to the kindergarten. "I thank God that [my son] wasn't with him because in that situation I wouldn't have been able to protect him. [The assailant] would have stabbed him too," said A.
According to A., the police took his testimony and disappeared. "No one has contacted me."
Israel Police told Channel 12, that "Yesterday, immediately after receiving the report, police were called to the scene and an investigation was opened, that is still in the beginning [phases]. Naturally, we do not specify about ongoing investigations, but we note that at this stage, all sides are being investigated."


