Mandelblit: The fact state attorneys need bodyguards is unacceptable

“I hear threats, lies and baseless mudslinging,” against law enforcement – “it’s a disgrace,” Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit told a conference of prosecutors in Eilat.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
NOVEMBER 26, 2019 19:19
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit (photo credit: Courtesy)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Tuesday night ferociously counter-attacked those who have tried to undermine law enforcement following his decision last Thursday to issue an indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“I hear threats, lies and baseless mudslinging,” against law enforcement – “it’s a disgrace,” he told a conference of prosecutors in Eilat.
 
Since his indictment decision, Netanyahu himself lashed out at State Attorney Shai Nitzan and the lead prosecutor for the prime minister’s cases, Liat Ben Ari, and demanding that someone needs to “investigate the investigators.”
Following Netanyahu’s attack, a series of other Likud officials have also attacked law enforcement and a demonstration Tuesday night has broadcast messages against the state prosecution.
Mandelblit said that Nitzan and Ben Ari have spent their lives devoted to serving the state and focused only on the rule of law and the public good.
He commented that “it is unconscionable” that the two officials now must travel everywhere with body guards simply for doing their job to follow up on evidence of public corruption by Netanyahu.
The attorney-general also swiveled to show respect to Netanyahu since he is still the country’s prime minister.
He noted that on Monday he had issued an opinion which rejected all the arguments for an immediate disqualification of Netanyahu.
Until Netanyahu is legally no longer the prime minister, Mandelblit said that this means that the prosecution and the legal advisers in the attorney-general’s office are still bound to work on his behalf in all areas involving state business.
 
On Saturday Communications Minister Dudi Amsalem said Ben Ari “should sit in prison” and that all Mandelblit cares about is “backing Shai Nitzan,” Maariv, the sister publication of the Jerusalem Post, reported. He said these things following the dramatic decision by the AG to indicate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged corruption and breach of trust. 
 
Amsalem said “we made a mistake by appointing him [Mandelblit]” and compared him to a character from Israeli cinema, that of officer Azulai from the 1971 film The Policeman. 
 
The fictional character is of a naïve police officer who repeatedly fails to do his job due to his easily duped nature. The film is one of the most successful Israeli films ever made. 
Hagay Hacohen contributed to this article.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Avichai Mandelblit
