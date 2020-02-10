The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Maternal obesity is linked to neuropsychiatric issues in offspring - study

The data itself, was compiled throughout the course of 242,342 deliveries completed between 1991 and 2014 - 3,290 of those cases involved obese mothers.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 12:13
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. (photo credit: ISRAEL'S FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY)
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.
(photo credit: ISRAEL'S FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY)
Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Soroka University Medical Center have correlated maternal obesity with the onset of neuropsychiatric issues in children, by means of a long term pediatric study.
The study differentiated delivery outcomes of both obese and non-obese mothers. Considering the fact that during pregnancy women are more susceptible to being challenged by obesity, researchers worked to determine whether women struggling with their weight while with child can cause adverse maternal, fetal or offspring outcomes - and what those outcomes are exactly.
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev said in a statement. "Over the long term, obesity during pregnancy -- which has been studied extensively by BGU researchers -- has already been found to be associated with future cardiovascular morbidity, ophthalmic complications, especially diabetic retinopathy and even malignancies such as ovarian and breast cancer in the offspring."
The data itself, was compiled throughout the course of 242,342 deliveries completed between 1991 and 2014 - 3,290 of those cases involved obese mothers.
“We found that compared to children born to non-obese mothers, this group had a higher rate of neuropsychiatric-related hospitalizations, with specific illnesses being more prevalent, including Autism Spectrum Disorders and other psychiatric issues,” says Dr. Eyal Sheiner, director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Soroka and vice dean for student affairs at BGU's Faculty of Health Sciences (FOHS).
“It is therefore of great importance to consult, educate and take other measures of intervention to reduce pre-pregnancy obesity.”


Tags pregnant Soroka Medical Center Ben Gurion University
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Celebrating Tu Bishvat, New Year for the trees By JPOST EDITORIAL
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
My Word: Emojis, signs and mixed messages By LIAT COLLINS
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Why doesn’t Israel have a 911 system? By ELI BEER
Nimrod Goren Gas forum a diplomatic opportunity for Israel By NIMROD GOREN

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
5 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by