Maxim, focusing on strong women, names Gal Gadot to its 100 Hottest list

The times are changing, even at Maxim Magazine, so it was no surprise to find Gal Gadot on the mag’s HOT 100 list of sexiest women in the world.



“This year we decided to do things a bit differently. The inexorable rise of digital influencers — and a certain progressive social movement you may have heard a little something about — led us to reconsider what it means to be ‘hot’ in 2019,” wrote the editors.

The Israeli actress who became world famous after starring in Wonder Woman and who will star in its sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, is known for her strength and poise as well as her looks, so she fit right in with the magazine’s evolving mandate.“There’s physical beauty, sure,” the editors explained. “But that was only part of our attraction algorithm. As a general rule, the women who caught our eye bring something else to the party, succeeding in their chosen field against long odds through sheer determination, raw talent, and a willingness to put themselves out there.”The caption on Gadot’s photo reads: “The only woman on this list who can field strip an M16, this 34-year-old superbabe’s two-year stint in the IDF made her the natural choice to play gun-toting Gisele in the Fast & Furious franchise. Struggling model-actresses take heart: Before she was the queen of the DC extended universe, she was Miss Israel 2004.”Gadot is finishing up the new Wonder Woman flick, and has a slate of projects in the works, including a television series in which she will play Austrian/Hungarian bombshell actress Hedy Lamarr, who in her spare time invented an early component of wireless technology during World War II to help fight the Nazis.The Israeli star was also recently named as celebrity sponsor for Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications firm.

