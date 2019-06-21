Measles reported on El Al flight to Thailand

A vial of the measles, mumps, and rubella virus (MMR) vaccine is pictured at the International Community Health Services clinic in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 20, 2019. Picture taken March 20, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON)
A male sick with measles was reported on El Al flight LY84 returning to Israel from Thailand on June 16, a press release on behalf of the Ministry of Health reported.
The press release stated it is vital that those who are not vaccinated will contact their local health provider and get the needed shots within 6 days from the flight date.
If one was exposed to measles and contracted it the symptoms, coughing, skin rash and a runny nose, would appear within 21 days.
