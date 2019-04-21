Measles reported on flights to Israel from Ukraine

A SYNAGOGUE in central Kiev. In recent years, Jews in Ukraine have suffered due to conflict in the east of the country and economic uncertainty..
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Two flights which came to Israel from Ukraine were reported to carry patients with measles, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.
The flights were 794 UIA from Kharkiv that landed in Israel on April 12 at twenty past midnight and 777 UIA from Kyiv that landed on April 13 at ten fifty four p.m.
The flight crew and passengers on the flights were advised by the ministry to inform their medical provider “preferably by phone” if they become ill and to avoid spending time in public spaces.
The ministry also reminded the public they can get vaccinated during the Passover holiday without an appointment.
