Mediator Ashkenazi seen as ‘game-changer’

Former IDF chief of staff Lt.-Gen. (res.) Gabi Ashkenazi’s addition to the super-bloc formed by Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and Israel Resilience Party leader is a game changer, sources in the two parties who have seen polling data said Thursday.

Polls have found that unlike other potential political recruits, Ashkenazi has the ability to shift mandates from the Right to the Center-Left.



Ashkenazi has been the board chairman for the past seven years of the Rashi Foundation, a private philanthropic foundation dedicated to assisting the underprivileged in Israel, particularly children and youth. In that capacity, he met poor people all over the country and learned how to relate to them and earn their respect.

He also became one of the leaders of Pnima, an organization that is seen as an incubator for future Israeli leaders and exposes them to different sectors of the population to learn about their problems.

A source who was present in the talks between the parties all night Wednesday night said an agreement would not have been reached without the pressure from Ashkenazi on both sides to reach compromises.

“What is very nice about Gabi is that he does not put himself first, even if his abilities are no less than those of others,” said Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern, who is a longtime friend of Ashkenazi. “Because he put his ego aside, they did, too.”

Stern recently hosted Ashkenazi on Shabbat at his home in the national religious community of Hoshaya in the Jezreel Valley Regional Council. Stern said that when Ashkenazi attended services at the local synagogue, he saw his ability to reach out to religious Zionists on the Center-Right.

Ashkenazi was IDF chief of staff from 2007 to 2011, during which he worked on recovering the army from the Second Lebanon War.

Avi Benayahu, who was IDF spokesman when Ashkenazi was chief of staff, said the deal happened because Ashkenazi kept hosting Lapid and Gantz for meetings in his home in Kfar Saba.

He called upon former prime minister Ehud Barak to resolve his public feud with Ashkenazi. Barak released a statement on Twitter praising Lapid and Gantz for making the deal, but noticeably leaving Ashkenazi’s name out of the tweet.

