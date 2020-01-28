Israel exports medical cannabis for first time

Medical cannabis products were exported from Israel for the first time this week, one year after the government approved overseas sales, Revadim-based BOL Pharma said on Tuesday.BOL Pharma, a IMC-GMP-certified cultivator and supplier of medical cannabis, said it exported its first batch of medical cannabis to a customer in the United Kingdom. The products are destined for centers that specialize in the treatment of children with epilepsy and autism. The government approved exports of locally grown medical cannabis one year ago, in January 2019, but the granting of licenses to companies by the Health Ministry stalled. The state could earn between NIS 1b.-NIS 4b. per year from cannabis exports, according to some estimates.“This is truly welcome news and a real breakthrough for the Israeli medical cannabis market,” BOL Pharma CEO Dr. Tamir Gedo said. “The Israeli cannabis industry has a huge competitive edge in the global arena, compared to many countries trying to enter the cannabis sector... Further opening of the market to exports will enable Israel to become a world leader in the coming years.”