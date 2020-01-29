The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Meretz leader: Netanyahu advancing bi-national, undemocratic state

Amir Peretz calls on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to publicly oppose annexation without agreement.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 29, 2020 12:57
LABOR’S AMIR PERETZ (left) and Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz join forces on Monday. (photo credit: LABOR-GESHER PARTY SPOKESPERSON)
LABOR’S AMIR PERETZ (left) and Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz join forces on Monday.
(photo credit: LABOR-GESHER PARTY SPOKESPERSON)
The leaders of Israel’s left-wing parties gathered at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on Wednesday morning to denounce the Trump proposals, arguing that they would lead to a bi-national state which would destroy Israel’s Jewish and democratic character.
Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz declared that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had no mandate to carry out the plan as head of an interim government, while Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz called on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to oppose unilateral annexations before the upcoming election.
Both leaders expressed the concern that Israel would annex the land apportioned it by US President Donald Trump’s plan without following through on allowing a Palestinian state, also endorsed by the proposals, to be established.
Netanyahu has implied that he will seek to annex these territories before the upcoming election.
“Netanyahu does not have a mandate to carry out any plan, and certainly not annex substantial portions of the [West Bank] territories and the settlements,” said Horowitz.
“As the prime minister of an interim government of an interim government who is being put on trial for severe criminal charges he and his government have no legitimacy to annex even one dunam of land in a unilateral manner,” the Meretz leader continued, saying that only a new government “could deal” with the US plan.
“This is a plan that starts with annexation but will not continue to any understanding with the other side, continued Horowitz, adding that annexing territory immediately would mean “a peace plan with no peace at the end of it but will instead be an annexation plan that will turn Israeli into a bi-national state.”
Peretz was similarly strident in his rejection of any steps to annex territories before the election.
“Someone who hurries to annex isolated settlements in Judea and Samaria wants to ensure that a peace process ends before it even begins,” said Peretz.
“That is what Netanyahu wants to do.
“I call on [Blue and White leader] Benny Gantz to state that there will not be annexation without a comprehensive agreement. That there will not be unilateral steps but rather an effort to arrive at peace,” continued the Labor leader, and said that Blue and White should oppose any implementation of the Trump plan before the election so that the center-left bloc can defeat Netanyahu.


Tags Benny Gantz amir peretz nitzan horowitz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo First a government By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
3 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
4 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
5 Coronavirus spreads - interactive map
A map of the deadly Coronavirus outbreaks
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by