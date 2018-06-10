'Meteor Festival' brings international stars to Israel's North

For three days in September, a quiet kibbutz in the Galilee will host a music festival the likes of which Israel has never seen before.



From September 6 to 8, across five stages, more than 80 international and local acts will entertain thousands of Israelis gathered to listen, dance and experience everything the Meteor Festival has to offer.





The biggest names in the lineup include US rapper and DJ Flying Lotus, Russian DJ Nina Kraviz, US jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington and American rapper Pusha T.Pusha T has been making headlines over the past few weeks for his public feud with Drake, though he said recently that the beef between them "is all over."The three-day festival at Pecan Park in Kibbutz Lehavot Habashan - produced by Naranja - includes five stages, a "zen tent," sleeping tents, multiple food options, an arcade and much more over the 72 hours of music lined up for the event.The extensive international lineup - including British songwriter and producer Mura Masa, Germany's DJ Koze and Swedish songer Yung Lean - will be joined by dozens of Israel's hottest acts.Balkan Beat Box, Asaf Amdursky, Berry Sakharof, Hadag Nahash, Jane Bordeaux, Quarter to Africa, Lola Marsh and many many morewill be joining the event over its three days.The only other similar festival in Israel on this scale is InDNegev, which features three days of Israeli indie groups and thousands of fans. But the Meteor Festival, bringing closed to 100 international and local acts, is sure to bring a significant crowd to a sleepy kibbutz near the Jordan River.Tickets for the festival go on sale on Sunday at noon and more information is available at meteorfestival.com.