Mexico arrests Mauricio Hiram for the alleged murder of two Israelis

The Israelis, Alon Azulay and Jony Ben, were shot in July.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 7, 2019 02:29
1 minute read.
Police . (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Mexican security forces arrested 23-year-old Mauricio Hiram for the alleged murder of two Israeli citizens who were shot in Mexico city in July, Tribuna reported on Friday night.
 
Hiram, a known felon, was arrested on Friday in Zapopan in the state of Jalisco and is to be transferred to Mexico-City to be held in a maximum security prison.
 
He has a criminal record for robbery and served time in prison in 2015. 


The two victims were eating in a café in a Mexico City shopping center, according to a report released by the Mexican authorities.
A couple was sitting at the adjacent table. After the men ordered their drinks, the man and woman suddenly got up from their table, approached the Israelis and one of them shot them with a pistol.


The female shooter was arrested by security guards at the scene, Hiram is suspected of being her male partner in crime.


The Israeli victims were Alon Azulay and Jony Ben, the two were allegedly professional criminals involved with the Mexican underworld. 

The newspaper El Universal reported that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel [CJNG] attempted to employ the two Israelis to launder money but later learned that the two were stealing from them and decided to settle the score.

 


