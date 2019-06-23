Microsoft appoints former Amazon manager to run Israel start-up program

New Microsoft for Startups managing director Raz Bachar (c) pictured with Microsoft Israel staff.
(photo credit: MICROSOFT ISRAEL)
X
Microsoft Israel has named former Amazon manager Raz Bachar as managing director of its Tel Aviv-based Microsoft for Startups program.
Bachar, 36, joins Microsoft after seven years at Amazon Web Services in Luxembourg, most recently leading the company's Start-Up Business Development team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
In addition to working with the local start-up community, Bachar will be responsible for leading Microsoft's flagship programs in Israel, including Microsoft for Startups and Microsoft ScaleUp. He will also be among those leading the recently-opened Microsoft Reactor, a central Tel Aviv meeting space for developers.
"Start-ups continue to be the technological spearhead of Microsoft in the world, and in Israel in particular," said Bachar.
"Microsoft continues to invest in and support the Israeli ecosystem, and start-ups of all stages, in a comprehensive manner both on the technological side and business side.
"I am proud and happy to join the Microsoft family and invite entrepreneurs and developers in Israel to visit the team at the Reactor developers hub, meet with architects, mentors and participate in various events at the site."
Microsoft Israel general manager Shelly Landsmann is due to leave the firm in July, after four years at the helm of the American software giant’s Israeli operations.
Landsmann, who has worked at Microsoft for 22 years, was responsible for leading both the company’s business activity in Israel and its overall growth in cloud technology. Microsoft has already started searching for her replacement.
"Microsoft is a great place to work, develop yourself, and acquire friends and partners for life. The amazing staff in Israel have a technological impact on every person in the country, on the organizations that we work with and on the ecosystem – the partners and the start-ups," Landsmann said last month, announcing her planned departure.
